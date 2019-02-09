|
Transformers Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Twitter user @fuikitodoki
*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Amazing Yamaguchi Optimus Prime to share with you. The Revoltech line by Kaiyodo
makes a come back into the Transformers franchise after several years when we saw the original Revoltech Convoy in 2007. Now 2019 brings us a completely new G1 Optimus Prime action figure for the* Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line. First revealed at Wonder Fest 2019 in Japan
, this is non-transforming action figure with an amazing range of posability and cartoon accurate design. We are sure your optics will be really pleased » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.