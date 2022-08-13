TNation makes another
2023 guest announcement: writer and artist John-Paul Bove. Bove has been busy with Transformers comics since the Mosaics fan project, as both writer and colourist. His colouring work can be found in the likes of IDW Publishing?s ReGeneration One, Drift ? Empire of Stone, and most recently, Shattered Glass ? he was also in charge of recolouring all the UK strips for the Definitive G1 Collection for Hachette as well as being one of the artists involved in creating the Royal Mail Transformers postage stamps
