Super_Megatron
John-Paul Bove To Attend TFNation 2023


TNation makes another 2023 guest announcement: writer and artist John-Paul Bove. Bove has been busy with Transformers comics since the Mosaics fan project, as both writer and colourist. His colouring work can be found in the likes of IDW Publishing?s ReGeneration One, Drift ? Empire of Stone, and most recently, Shattered Glass ? he was also in charge of recolouring all the UK strips for the Definitive G1 Collection for Hachette as well as being one of the artists involved in creating the Royal Mail Transformers postage stamps. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog &#187; Continue Reading.

The post John-Paul Bove To Attend TFNation 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



