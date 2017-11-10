Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
down_shift
Moderator
Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Released at Canadian Retail.
Thanks to board member Kheoth for letting us know that Deluxe Cogman (as well as other Wave 3 Deluxe) has been found at the Galleries de la Capitale EB Games in Quebec.

The figure retails for a steep $29.95 + tax ($26.xx with an Edge Card).
Nocturn
Riff from "Into the Void"
Re: Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Released at Canadian Retail.
Eb games wat

Steep yes but isn't that the regular price on TLK deluxes
