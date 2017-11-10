down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,864

Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Released at Canadian Retail. Thanks to board member Kheoth for letting us know that Deluxe Cogman (as well as other Wave 3 Deluxe) has been found at the Galleries de la Capitale EB Games in Quebec.



The figure retails for a steep $29.95 + tax ($26.xx with an Edge Card). Attached Thumbnails