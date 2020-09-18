Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005s Transformers WFC Earthrise Scorponok Photo Gallery Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,393
TFW2005s Transformers WFC Earthrise Scorponok Photo Gallery Online


Time for another Earthrise gallery, this round is for the Titan Scorponok!* One of the last biggies need to complete the G1 re-dos, Scorponok joins Metroplex, Fortress Maximus, Trypticon and Omega Supreme to fill out your upper shelves.* He is another great G1 homage, taking the original vibe and general transformation then upgrading it for modern expectations.** He’s got rich greens and purples like the original, keeps the dual Headmaster gimmick, and stays pretty faithful to the original scorpion and base modes.* I enjoyed running him once in hand, his base mode was a big fun display piece for the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005s Transformers WFC Earthrise Scorponok Photo Gallery Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Cyber Battalion Series Sideswipe New
Transformers
New Transformers PROWL Generations Cyber Battalion Walmart Exclusive New
Transformers
Transformers Shockwave Generations Cyber Battalion Walmart Exclusive New
Transformers
Transformers Generations JETFIRE Figure Walmart Exclusive New
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 06 Voyager Class Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Hot Rod #50 Deluxe Studio Series WWII MISB Generations Hasbro NIB
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE Deluxe Lockdown MOSC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.