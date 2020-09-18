Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,393

TFW2005s Transformers WFC Earthrise Scorponok Photo Gallery Online



Time for another Earthrise gallery, this round is for the Titan Scorponok!* One of the last biggies need to complete the G1 re-dos, Scorponok joins Metroplex, Fortress Maximus, Trypticon and Omega Supreme to fill out your upper shelves.* He is another great G1 homage, taking the original vibe and general transformation then upgrading it for modern expectations.** He’s got rich greens and purples like the original, keeps the dual Headmaster gimmick, and stays pretty faithful to the original scorpion and base modes.* I enjoyed running him once in hand, his base mode was a big fun display piece for the



The post







More... Time for another Earthrise gallery, this round is for the Titan Scorponok!* One of the last biggies need to complete the G1 re-dos, Scorponok joins Metroplex, Fortress Maximus, Trypticon and Omega Supreme to fill out your upper shelves.* He is another great G1 homage, taking the original vibe and general transformation then upgrading it for modern expectations.** He’s got rich greens and purples like the original, keeps the dual Headmaster gimmick, and stays pretty faithful to the original scorpion and base modes.* I enjoyed running him once in hand, his base mode was a big fun display piece for the » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005’s Transformers WFC Earthrise Scorponok Photo Gallery Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca