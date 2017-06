Transformers Tribute: Evolution 2-Pack

Thanks to usual Weibo leaker* ??????????? *we have images of the*Transformers Tribute: Evolution 2-Pack. This pack includes the previously reported remolded TR Kup as Orion Pax together with the popular Generations War For Cybertron Deluxe Optimus Prime. Something to notice it that the package features a Movie Optimus Prime art on it. There is no information on price or release date yet. You can click on the bar to see the picture and sound off at the 2005 Boards.