The fine folks at Transfomers Earth Wars have sent through a press release letting us all know that they’ve officially reached their 1 year anniversary.* In the last year, the mobile game has gotten over 10 million downloads!* They’ve also shared some additional stats in the attached image, such as 9 trillion energon being used, 130 million crystals opened, and a 95% rate of accidental sneak peaks via their Twitch stream :).* Read on to check the graphic, video and details, then head to your app store
