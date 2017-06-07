Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxe Hot Rod In Hand Pictures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,901
Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxe Hot Rod In Hand Pictures


TFND Forums*has shared a very complete gallery of *Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxe Hot Rod In Hand Pictures*for your pleasure. Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards Type-R for the heads up and sharing the almost 30 pictures in our forums. The images let us see some interesting details of this Walmart Exclusive item. While the packaging clearly has “Hot Rod” written on it, it features a Bumblebee art. We have transformation sequence shots and comparison pics with Lockdown that let us see that Hot Rod is not just a remold but a new mold that shares some similarities &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxe Hot Rod In Hand Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Megatron G1 Reissue Japanese Encore 2 Sealed Transformers Hard to Find
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Bumblebee MP-21 Takara Tomy Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Leader Class Ultra Magnus MISB
Transformers
G1 transformers lot
Transformers
First Run Takara MP-22 Ultra Magnus *Used, Complete* -Not reissue-
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:32 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.