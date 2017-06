Shwabber Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: London, Ontario Posts: 14

Original Animation Cel/Artwork Hi all....



I've been doing a small bit of preliminary digging through the threads here and online .... looking for a piece of original G1 or 1986 Movie Artwork/Animation Cel.



I know these would be extremely hard to come by, however I thought I'd throw a post on here as a shot in the dark.



If anyone knows of a decent source... or (the rare chance) someone has something to sell... please comment or let me know.



Cheers,

Shwabber