Seth and Vangelus talk loads of Transformers, from SDCC to Trans5mers hopes, and from Tokyo Toy Show news to Listener Qs. And then a smattering of on-topic What We Gots! This totally excuses the 20 minutes of Overwatch chatter at the end. We checked with a lawyer. You can download and comment on it here: WTF@TFW Episode 463 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
