Today, 10:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,901
WTF@TFW Podcast Episode 463 Now Online


Seth and Vangelus talk loads of Transformers, from SDCC to Trans5mers hopes, and from Tokyo Toy Show news to Listener Qs. And then a smattering of on-topic What We Gots! This totally excuses the 20 minutes of Overwatch chatter at the end. We checked with a lawyer. You can download and comment on it here: WTF@TFW  Episode 463 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each &#187; Continue Reading.

