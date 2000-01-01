Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
down_shift
Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Optimus 2-Pack Release
Thanks to board member mrluthor for letting us know that the Premier Edition 2-Pack featuring Deluxe AOE Optimus Prime and 07' Preview Edition Cybertron Optimus Prime have been released at Toys R Us.

Have you found this set yet? Let us know in the Canadian Transforming Sightings Thread!
Click image for larger version Name: TLK Prime 2 Pack.jpg Views: 21 Size: 47.4 KB ID: 36787  
