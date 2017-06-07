Thanks to*???
*from TFND on Facebook
*we have a nice set of In-Hand pictures of the*Transformers Seige On Cybertron Pack. Thanks to 2005 Baords Cheem The Rup for sharing the images in our forums. This pack contains: Magnus Prime (Takara Legens Ginrai Mold), Metalhawk (Repaint/New Titan Master TR Triggerhappy), Tidal Wave*(Repaint/New Titan Master TR Broadside), Pounce (New mold) and Die-Cast Titan Master Thunderwing as an extra bonus. The pictures let us see the new details and decos of the figures. It’s interesting to notice that in the case of Magnus Prime, it has no silver paint as the sample » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Seige On Cybertron Pack In Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...