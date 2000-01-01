Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:07 PM   #1
Soundwaves
Boardie Question - At what point are you a scalper?
The Pit of Judgement set that recently came out got me thinking about this.

Local Boardie has it up on CL for $230.00

I'm sure it cost a pretty penny to get it delivered, etc but this still seems excessive.

It is a limited figure, high demand.

But to me, still scalping.

Maybe because in this instance I know this guy has done similar with other items and it's not a one off.

Also, the fact that he's hiding behind CL's anonymity and does not have it posted here on his for sale thread.

How exactly do we define a scalper vs. someone who is just trying to get full value out of a hobby that they spend lots on?
Today, 04:09 PM   #2
wervenom
Re: Boardie Question - At what point are you a scalper?
Honestly who cares? You like you buy, you don't like the price you move on. Things are only worth what you want to spend. Not you specifically just people in general
Today, 04:14 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
Re: Boardie Question - At what point are you a scalper?
scalper
noun [ C ]
US informal uk
/ˈskæl.pər/ us
/ˈskæl.pɚ/ (UK tout)

someone who buys things, such as theatre tickets, at the usual prices and then sells them, when they are difficult to get, at much higher prices


https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dic...nglish/scalper


frequency of a definition doesn't alter the definition. Murder a bit or a lot, still a murderer.
Today, 04:37 PM   #4
Soundwaves
Re: Boardie Question - At what point are you a scalper?
There is a lot of hate and vitriol directed at "Scalpers".

Is this just something we all do given the opportunity but have a hard time justifying when it's on the other foot?

The dictionary definition is not really what Im trying to discuss, more the semantics in regards to this hobby or collecting in general.
