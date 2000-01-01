|
Boardie Question - At what point are you a scalper?
The Pit of Judgement set that recently came out got me thinking about this.
Local Boardie has it up on CL for $230.00
I'm sure it cost a pretty penny to get it delivered, etc but this still seems excessive.
It is a limited figure, high demand.
But to me, still scalping.
Maybe because in this instance I know this guy has done similar with other items and it's not a one off.
Also, the fact that he's hiding behind CL's anonymity and does not have it posted here on his for sale thread.
How exactly do we define a scalper vs. someone who is just trying to get full value out of a hobby that they spend lots on?
