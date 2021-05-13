Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Leader Class Galvatron Found In Australia


“Behold, Galvatron!” To our surprise, a tweet by Transformers Fans AUS*confirms that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Leader Class Galvatron has just been found in Australia. The completely new Leader class mold of the evil Decepticon leader was spotted at*Toyworld in Rosebud, Victoria. It was priced $95.00 AUD ($73.43 approximately). An unexpected first world sighting, considering Galvatron is officially scheduled for release by September this year. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Leader Class Galvatron Found In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



