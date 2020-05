My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection ? My Little Prime Figure Confirmed

That’s just Prime! Via MLP Merch *we can share for you information about a new*My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection with an upcoming My Little Prime figure. This confirmation comes via an Amazon UK listing for a new*Plasmane Ghostbusters x My Little Pony Crossover figure. The official description of this new Ghostbusters themed Pony also confirms more characters and crossovers with Transformers and Power Rangers: BUILD YOUR COLLECTION Start a collection with Transformers My Little Prime and Power Rangers Morphin Pink Pony My Little Pony figures (Each sold separately Subject to availability) We are yet to see images » Continue Reading. The post My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection – My Little Prime Figure Confirmed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM