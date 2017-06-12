|
Transformers: The Last Knight ? ?Search For Sqweeks? Contest In Singapore
Thanks to GirlBot from our 2005 Baords, we have interesting news for Singapore fans. They have a*Transformers: The Last Knight – “Search For Sqweeks” Contest In Singapore. The promotion is supported by**United International Pictures Singapore
*and you will have an opportunity to win a Limited Edition*Vespa Primavera ABS. If you live in Singapore, you have to join to this Facebook event
to participate. Here you are some details: “In the past few weeks, we have gathered reports that a Vespa Transformer identified as Sqweeks has been roaming freely in Singapore. This is a call-out to all Transformers fans » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight – “Search For Sqweeks” Contest In Singapore
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.