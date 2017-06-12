|
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Optimus Prime Head In Sky Garden, London.
The promotion for The Last Knight is growing stronger all over the world. We have a report for*Transformers: The Last Knight – Optimus Prime Head Is Towering Over London.* Paramount Pictures Uk On Twitter
*shared a cool promotion. You can take a selfie next to this Optimus Prime head at*Europe’s highest garden space located on top of 20 Fenchurch St. Food: Sky Garden, and then share it on Twitter with the hashtag*#PrimeSelfie to get a chance to win 2 tickets to the Premiere of The Last Knight. Thanks to 2005 Boards members pie125 and GirlBot for sharing the pictures and » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Optimus Prime Head In Sky Garden, London.
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.