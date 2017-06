Transformers: The Last Knight ? Optimus Prime Head In Sky Garden, London.

The promotion for The Last Knight is growing stronger all over the world. We have a report for*Transformers: The Last Knight – Optimus Prime Head Is Towering Over London.* Paramount Pictures Uk On Twitter *shared a cool promotion. You can take a selfie next to this Optimus Prime head at*Europe's highest garden space located on top of 20 Fenchurch St. Food: Sky Garden, and then share it on Twitter with the hashtag*#PrimeSelfie to get a chance to win 2 tickets to the Premiere of The Last Knight. Thanks to 2005 Boards members pie125 and GirlBot for sharing the pictures and