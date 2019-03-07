|
Transformers 35th Anniversary Exhibition ?The Word Of Transformers? In Japan Pictures
Courtesy of Autobase Aichi Facebook
we have our first images of the amazing Transformers 35th Anniversary Exhibition held in Japan. As we had reported before
this event is being held at the Parco Musem in Ikebukuro, Japan from March 15th to Monday, April 1st, 2019. As we had expected this is a very impressive exhibition including: An great room full of Transformers decoration and great dioramas of the live-action movies. Official merchandising and books are also available for the visitors. A room full of prints and drawings of Japanese Transformers art. Packaging art and special illustrations of characters from the classic
More...
