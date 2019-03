Transformers 35th Anniversary Exhibition ?The Word Of Transformers? In Japan Pictures

Courtesy of Autobase Aichi Facebook *we have our first images of the amazing*Transformers 35th Anniversary Exhibition held in Japan. As we had reported before *this event is being held at the Parco Musem in Ikebukuro, Japan from March 15th to Monday, April 1st, 2019. As we had expected this is a very impressive exhibition including: An great room full of Transformers decoration and great dioramas of the live-action movies. Official merchandising and books are also available for the visitors. A room full of prints and drawings of Japanese Transformers art. Packaging art and special illustrations of characters from the classic