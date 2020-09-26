Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,455

Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Hall of Fame Winners



The votes are in! Toy of the year and robot character of the year have been decided and vanity won it all! We also have a human inductee best known for a character claiming the role of king. Your winners are: Earthrise Commander Class Skylynx (toy of the year) Transformers Prime Knockout (robot character of the year) Gregg Berger (human inductee – voice of Grimlock, Skyfire, Outback, and Long Haul) Mr. Berger and him, Grimlock, send their thanks for the honor of being inducted into the Transformers Hall of Fame.



