Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Hall of Fame Winners
The votes are in! Toy of the year and robot character of the year have been decided and vanity won it all! We also have a human inductee best known for a character claiming the role of king. Your winners are: Earthrise Commander Class Skylynx (toy of the year) Transformers Prime Knockout (robot character of the year) Gregg Berger (human inductee – voice of Grimlock, Skyfire, Outback, and Long Haul) Mr. Berger and him, Grimlock, send their thanks for the honor of being inducted into the Transformers Hall of Fame. Take the jump to the discussion thread to share your » Continue Reading.
