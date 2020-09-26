Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,455

Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Kingdom Toy Reveals



Pulsecon is underway and John Warden and Lenny are showing off a plethora of new figures from the upcoming Kingdom line! *Kingdom RevealsRachel/MarketingJohn Warden and Lenny design Earthrise poster revealed*Celebrating 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars Story is a time paradox .Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor shown. Kingdom Core Rattrap. New Core class being discussed. 3.75 inch class. Voyager Class Cyclonus. No backpack. Kibble free. Very tall. Leader Class Beast Wars Megatron. Core Class Optimus Prime Revealed. Looks a lot like old thrilling 30 Legends Want to have characters represented for younger fans Core Class Vertebreak, Dracorex bone-bot Deluxe Black Arachnia Deluxe Warpath



