Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Kingdom Toy Reveals


Pulsecon is underway and John Warden and Lenny are showing off a plethora of new figures from the upcoming Kingdom line! *Kingdom RevealsRachel/MarketingJohn Warden and Lenny design Earthrise poster revealed*Celebrating 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars Story is a time paradox .Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor shown. Kingdom Core Rattrap. New Core class being discussed. 3.75 inch class. Voyager Class Cyclonus. No backpack. Kibble free. Very tall. Leader Class Beast Wars Megatron. Core Class Optimus Prime Revealed. Looks a lot like old thrilling 30 Legends Want to have characters represented for younger fans Core Class Vertebreak, Dracorex bone-bot Deluxe Black Arachnia Deluxe Warpath

Old Today, 12:37 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Cybertron
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Re: Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Kingdom Toy Reveals
Well damn, guess we're buying all the Kingdom figures. Poor wallet
Old Today, 12:55 PM   #3
delrue
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 14
Re: Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Kingdom Toy Reveals
Some possible reveals for upcoming figures.
