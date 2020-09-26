Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,455

Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Prime Segment and Toy Reveal



In addition to the upcoming line and media, Hasbro had another segment in store today featuring the 10th anniversary of Transformers Prime, including a few toy reveals! Transformers*Prime 10th Anniversary. Reviewed montage of show Discussed having the anatomy of built in weapons Discussed desiging*and recreating the sharp edges of the designs. Showing War Breakdown and Jet Vehicon Arms Micron Two Pack. Unreleased in the US Market. Microns are not the same colors as original. Resissue of Voyager Pirme*Megatron. Comes with Arms Microns. Hades, Gorilla Micron Will be up for preorder at 5pm on Pulse. Check out the



The post







More... In addition to the upcoming line and media, Hasbro had another segment in store today featuring the 10th anniversary of Transformers Prime, including a few toy reveals! Transformers*Prime 10th Anniversary. Reviewed montage of show Discussed having the anatomy of built in weapons Discussed desiging*and recreating the sharp edges of the designs. Showing War Breakdown and Jet Vehicon Arms Micron Two Pack. Unreleased in the US Market. Microns are not the same colors as original. Resissue of Voyager Pirme*Megatron. Comes with Arms Microns. Hades, Gorilla Micron Will be up for preorder at 5pm on Pulse. Check out the » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 – Transformers Prime Segment and Toy Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca