Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Prime Segment and Toy Reveal
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,455
Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Prime Segment and Toy Reveal


In addition to the upcoming line and media, Hasbro had another segment in store today featuring the 10th anniversary of Transformers Prime, including a few toy reveals! &#160; Transformers*Prime 10th Anniversary. Reviewed montage of show Discussed having the anatomy of built in weapons Discussed desiging*and recreating the sharp edges of the designs. Showing War Breakdown and Jet Vehicon Arms Micron Two Pack. Unreleased in the US Market. Microns are not the same colors as original. Resissue of Voyager Pirme*Megatron. Comes with Arms Microns. Hades, Gorilla Micron Will be up for preorder at 5pm on Pulse. &#160; &#160; Check out the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 – Transformers Prime Segment and Toy Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:31 PM   #2
delrue
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 14
Re: Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Prime Segment and Toy Reveal



From the Kingdom promo image on the same page.


[edit] Hmmm, looks like they added more to the gallery and removed that Kingdom image
Last edited by delrue; Today at 12:45 PM.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Lot - For Parts Repair or Filler Display - Read Descript
Transformers
Transformers G1 4 tapes cassettes set walmart re issue NEW
Transformers
Vintage Toy Collection, Transformers, Pez, 80?s
Transformers
Transformers g1 Superion incomplete Vintage figure Aerialbots
Transformers
Vintage Bandai Rogun Gobots Transforming Robot Weapon Cap Toy 1984
Transformers
Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters Predacon Abominus Cyberverse combiner COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers g1 optimus prime powermaster Hi Q Vintage figure Must see!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.