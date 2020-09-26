Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Prime Segment and Toy Reveal
In addition to the upcoming line and media, Hasbro had another segment in store today featuring the 10th anniversary of Transformers Prime, including a few toy reveals!   Transformers*Prime 10th Anniversary. Reviewed montage of show Discussed having the anatomy of built in weapons Discussed desiging*and recreating the sharp edges of the designs. Showing War Breakdown and Jet Vehicon Arms Micron Two Pack. Unreleased in the US Market. Microns are not the same colors as original. Resissue of Voyager Pirme*Megatron. Comes with Arms Microns. Hades, Gorilla Micron Will be up for preorder at 5pm on Pulse.     Check out the » Continue Reading.
