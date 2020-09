Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,455

Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers Odyssey Two-Pack Revealed



As the Transformers segment of Pulsecon closes out, we have one more reveal in store for you all! Galactic Encounters Planet Amazon Exclusive Sets Encounter number 3,* Skipping number 2. Clones on Biosfera Rerelease of Titans Return Autobot Clones, Cloudraker and Fastlane. Slightly Different deco from Takara’s exclusive. Can preorder at 5pm EST on 5pm. Check out the pics after the jump and keep an eye out for pre-orders this afternoon!



The post







More... As the Transformers segment of Pulsecon closes out, we have one more reveal in store for you all! Galactic Encounters Planet Amazon Exclusive Sets Encounter number 3,* Skipping number 2. Clones on Biosfera Rerelease of Titans Return Autobot Clones, Cloudraker and Fastlane. Slightly Different deco from Takara’s exclusive. Can preorder at 5pm EST on 5pm. Check out the pics after the jump and keep an eye out for pre-orders this afternoon!The post Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 – Transformers Odyssey Two-Pack Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca