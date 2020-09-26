Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM
Hasbro Pulsecon 2020 ? Transformers RED Wave 2 Reveals


The toy reveals keep on coming as we move on to the Transformers RED line with characters from various franchises instead of just G1! Prime Arcee revealed comes with two forearm weapons. Comes with two blaster weapons and two energy effects. Alternate “trigger” finger hands Comes with Dark Energon “ore” cube. Beast Wars Cheetor Wanted to “hyper realize” with fur texture. Thickened his thighs, v-taper so he has a runner’s physique. Comes with an energon crystal, blaster and blast effects. Removeable chest plate to see his transformation cog. Sculpted on the inside. Arcee has the same kind of feature. Will &#187; Continue Reading.

