Pulsecon Transformers Entertainment Media Panel ? Earthrise Trailer Debuted.



Entertainment Media Panel – Kelly Rose/Marketing, F.J. Desanto and Jack Liang Lot of people are contributing to the WFC Show. Netflix, Rooster Teeth, Polygon*etc.. Compared the production process to running a relay race. Discussing Earthrise Series Location – transitioning from Cybertron to a journey, in space for Earthrise. Will explore Optimus’ consequences and how they have to go find the Allspark now. Will revisit Cybertron and see what has happened to the planet without the Allspark. Autobots on Cybertron lead by Elita 1 now. Megatron trying to save the planet and deal with the Autobots. Exploring many locations along the



Entertainment Media Panel – Kelly Rose/Marketing, F.J. Desanto and Jack Liang Lot of people are contributing to the WFC Show. Netflix, Rooster Teeth, Polygon*etc.. Compared the production process to running a relay race. Discussing Earthrise Series Location – transitioning from Cybertron to a journey, in space for Earthrise. Will explore Optimus' consequences and how they have to go find the Allspark now. Will revisit Cybertron and see what has happened to the planet without the Allspark. Autobots on Cybertron lead by Elita 1 now. Megatron trying to save the planet and deal with the Autobots. Exploring many locations along the





