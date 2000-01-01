Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
Today, 09:48 AM
#
1
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,846
BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
What's up Y'all! I got some stuff to sell!!
I'll be at TFCon
- Working @Madhaus table! If you want to pick up I'll have the stuff there. (please don't bail on a deal as that's just not freaking cool!)
Ya want a deal? BUY MOAR!!!
Ya want pics? Let me know.
I will be updating this list as I go! I have a ton to sell!
Official stuff
Masterpiece - Star Saber - MIB - $150 (on hold)
Masterpiece Year of the Goat Soundwave - MIB - $100
Masterpiece Hasbro Star Scream - MIB - $115
Masterpiece Hasbro Thudercracker - MIB - $120
Masterpiece Hasbro Skywarp (first seeker mold) - MIB - $115
Platinum Edition - Predaking - MIB - $100
Year of the Goat Optimus Prime MIB - $90
Hasbro Voyager - Banzaitron - MIB - $30
Takara Movie Rusty Optimus Prime Japan TRU Exclusive - MIB - $90
HFTD - Tomahawk - MIP - $15
RTS - Tracks - MIP - $15
Generations Cliffjumper - MIP - $15
3rd / 4th Party stuff
KBB - Optimus Prime - $55
KBB - Ultra Magnus - $55
Trades you ask?
3rd Party stuff is what I'm mostly interested in. Send me what you have.
IF You have a PE Gorira OR Gigapower Gutter.
My Feedback thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=44228
Check out my flickr:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/foibless2k/
Check out my FB page:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bonke...homepage_panel
Today, 09:49 AM
#
2
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,846
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
Jeezzz I posted this in the wrong spot. Admins can you please move this to the sales section? My bad
My Feedback thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=44228
Check out my flickr:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/foibless2k/
Check out my FB page:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bonke...homepage_panel
Today, 10:14 AM
#
3
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,549
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
lol
You did get my attention!
Coming soon: Studio Series Voyager Megatron + Voyager Brawl + Deluxe Lockdown + Deluxe Jazz, MFT MF-Zero Megatron.
Today, 10:18 AM
#
4
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,846
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
LOLOL the immediate face palm when I saw where I posted this lol
My Feedback thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=44228
Check out my flickr:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/foibless2k/
Check out my FB page:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bonke...homepage_panel
Today, 10:25 AM
#
5
Yonoid
Titanium
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,230
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
no ragrets
https://www.pinterest.ca/pin/118430665184849413/
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for:
Energon cubes, Wave 2 POTP Deluxe - Moon Racer
Today, 10:26 AM
#
6
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,846
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
jezzuzz that tattoo lol
My Feedback thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=44228
Check out my flickr:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/foibless2k/
Check out my FB page:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bonke...homepage_panel
