Old Today, 09:48 AM   #1
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,846
BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
What's up Y'all! I got some stuff to sell!!

I'll be at TFCon - Working @Madhaus table! If you want to pick up I'll have the stuff there. (please don't bail on a deal as that's just not freaking cool!)

Ya want a deal? BUY MOAR!!!
Ya want pics? Let me know.

I will be updating this list as I go! I have a ton to sell!

Official stuff
Masterpiece - Star Saber - MIB - $150 (on hold)
Masterpiece Year of the Goat Soundwave - MIB - $100
Masterpiece Hasbro Star Scream - MIB - $115
Masterpiece Hasbro Thudercracker - MIB - $120
Masterpiece Hasbro Skywarp (first seeker mold) - MIB - $115
Platinum Edition - Predaking - MIB - $100
Year of the Goat Optimus Prime MIB - $90
Hasbro Voyager - Banzaitron - MIB - $30
Takara Movie Rusty Optimus Prime Japan TRU Exclusive - MIB - $90

HFTD - Tomahawk - MIP - $15
RTS - Tracks - MIP - $15
Generations Cliffjumper - MIP - $15

3rd / 4th Party stuff
KBB - Optimus Prime - $55
KBB - Ultra Magnus - $55


Trades you ask?
3rd Party stuff is what I'm mostly interested in. Send me what you have.
IF You have a PE Gorira OR Gigapower Gutter.
Last edited by BoNKerS; Today at 10:38 AM.
BoNKerS is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:49 AM   #2
BoNKerS
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,846
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
Jeezzz I posted this in the wrong spot. Admins can you please move this to the sales section? My bad
BoNKerS is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:14 AM   #3
Pascal
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,549
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
lol

You did get my attention!
__________________
Coming soon: Studio Series Voyager Megatron + Voyager Brawl + Deluxe Lockdown + Deluxe Jazz, MFT MF-Zero Megatron.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:18 AM   #4
BoNKerS
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,846
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
LOLOL the immediate face palm when I saw where I posted this lol
BoNKerS is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:25 AM   #5
Yonoid
Yonoid
Titanium
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,230
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
no ragrets

https://www.pinterest.ca/pin/118430665184849413/
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for:
Energon cubes, Wave 2 POTP Deluxe - Moon Racer
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:26 AM   #6
BoNKerS
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,846
Re: BoNKerS' hobby of regret.
jezzuzz that tattoo lol
BoNKerS is online now   Reply With Quote
