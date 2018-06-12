|
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #18 Full Preview
Thanks to*www.comiccrusaders.com
*we can share the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #18 Full Preview for your viewing*pleasure.* On this 5-page preview, we see that things have started to go weird on the supposed afterspark. Rodimus, Drift, Ratchet and Ultra Magnus will have a hard time as usual. On the new pages, we see what will coem from the meeting between Nautica and the Scavengers. As you should imagine, all things will go wrong. Transformers: Lost Light #18 James Roberts (Author) Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist) Alex Milne (Cover Artist) LIGHTS OUT! The Everlasting Voices trilogy concludes with » Continue Reading.
