|
M3 Studio x Concept Zones The Last Knight Optimus Prime statue
Some months ago, we had reported an upcoming new The Last Knight Optimus Prime statue
made by Concept Zones.* In an interesting change, Concept Zones teamed up with M3 Studio to bring this amazing and top-quality statue into production. New official images of this fully-licensed product we shared via M3 Studio Facebook
*revelaing even more details and accessories. We also have a full description of the product, which turned to be a very limited quantity with a not-so-economic price. You can read it below: M3STUDIO X CONCEPT ZONES teamed up to create the largest and most detailed statue of » Continue Reading.
The post M3 Studio x Concept Zones The Last Knight Optimus Prime statue
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.