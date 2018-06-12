|
Power Of The Primes Leader Class Wave 3 Optimal Optimus Spotted In Mexico.
Thanks to a report from Comunidad Transformers Mexico Facebook Group
, we can report that*Power Of The Primes Leader Class Wave 3 Optimal Optimus Was Spotted In Mexico. This new incarnation of Beast Wars Optimus Primal/Optimal Optimus was found at Liverpool stores for 1359 Mexican pesos ($66.10 approximately). Happy hunting to all Mexican fans out there!
