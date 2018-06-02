Thanks to 2005 Boards member payres for reporting that*IDW Transformers Lost Light Vol. #4 TPB is finally up for Pre-Order. This new TPB collects the upcoming Lost Light*issues from #19 to final#25. You can pre-order it from Amazon.com
*($13.99) or Amazon.co.uk
*(£15.05). This title will be released on February 12, 2019.* Transformers: Lost Light, Vol. 4 Paperback* by James Roberts (Author), Ej Su (Illustrator), Casey W Coller (Illustrator) Years ago, the crew of the Lost Light fought a demonic Cybertronian mutant that fed on its victims’ souls. Now, Rodimus and Co. are about to discover that the only thing worse » Continue Reading.
