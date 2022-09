evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,661

Re: Top 10 Gobots People Would Like to See as Transformers Honestly the only surprises here are "which four also got selected, aside from the core 6 (3 heroes 3 villains) from the show"



But yes, I want updated figs of those core 6, don't have any strong feelings about any others, thx



Okay, maybe Loco

Okay, maybe the blue Tank guy too

And that plane guy *looks it up* Heatseeker



... DAMN IT

