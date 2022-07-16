Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Peter Cullen Recounts His Audition for Transformers 2007
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,595
Peter Cullen Recounts His Audition for Transformers 2007


Via*CBR.com*we can share for your a nice interview with Peter Cullen who recounted his audition for the first Transformers live-action movie in 2007. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Michael Bay’s Transformers premiering in theaters, Paramount Studios invited some media to their studios to check out some props from the film as well as hear from Peter Cullen directly about his memories of joining the cast of the movie and his experience working with Michael Bay. Mr. Cullen told us how he impressed Michael Bay during his audition (remarking he was no guaranteed to get the role) while playing &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Peter Cullen Recounts His Audition for Transformers 2007 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.