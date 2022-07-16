Via*CBR.com
*we can share for your a nice interview with Peter Cullen who recounted his audition for the first Transformers live-action movie in 2007. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Michael Bay’s Transformers premiering in theaters, Paramount Studios invited some media to their studios to check out some props from the film as well as hear from Peter Cullen directly about his memories of joining the cast of the movie and his experience working with Michael Bay. Mr. Cullen told us how he impressed Michael Bay during his audition (remarking he was no guaranteed to get the role) while playing » Continue Reading.
