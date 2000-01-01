Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Arrow TFCON 2018 - Sales List
Hi,

BigFilipino and I will have a table along the wall in the Graydon Ballroom at TFCON 2018. So please have a look below at what I have up for sale. Please send me a PM if you are interested in anything, if you pay ahead I will put these things aside for you to pick-up at the show. Sorry at this time I will not be shipping any of these items, this thread is only for TFCON 2018 pick-up.

* All items MISB, unless specified *
* PayPal only accepted, either pay as "Gift" or add an extra 3% to cover PayPal fees *
* Fist to pay is the first to play *


___Age of Extinction___
Deluxe Lockdown - 15
Platinum Edition Breakout Battle (No Prime) - 30

___Alternators___
Ricochet - 30
Skids - 30

___Beast Machines___
Supreme Cheetor - PENDING

___Classics___
Deluxe Battle for Autobot City Target Exclusive Ultra Magnus vs. Skywarp - Sold with FP TFX-01 (see below for price)
Deluxe The Ultimate Battle Optimus Prime vs. Megatron - 30
Deluxe Astrotrain - 30
Deluxe Bumblebee - 30
Deluxe Grimlock - 30
Deluxe Starscream - 30
Minicons 3 Packs Snarl, Dreadwing, Overbite - 20
Minicons 3 Packs Thunderwing, Steelwind, Nightscream - 20
Minicons 3 Packs Wideload, Sledge, Broadside - 20
Voyager Megatron - 50

___Combiner Wars___
Legends Decepticon Viper - 20
Voyager Onslaught + Deluxe Vortex, Swindle, Brawl, Blastoff + Legends Shockwave - 140

___Cybertron___
Deluxe Demolishor - 15
Deluxe Override GTS - 20
Deluxe Smokescreen - 15
Deluxe Thundercracker - 15
Legends Galvatron - 10
Legends Vector Prime - 10
Minicons Kobushi vs. Landslide - 10
Minicons Payload vs. Ascentor - 10
Minicons Razorclaw vs. Steamhammer - 10
Minicons Shockwave vs. Tankor - 10
Minicons Skylynx vs. Thunderblast - 10
Scout Backstop - 10
Scout Giant Planet mini-con team - 10
Scout Hightail - 10
Scout Lugnutz - 25
Scout Repugnus - 10
Scout Shadow Recon Mini-Con team - 10
Scout Swindle - 5
Scout Undermine - 10
Ultra Cryo Scourge - 30
Ultra Dark Scorponok - 40
Ultra Jetfire - 40
Ultra Menasor - 40
Ultra Sky Shadow - 40
Voyager Evac - 30
Voyager 2 Pack Toys R Us Exclusive Starscream vs. Vector Prime - 70

___Dark of the Moon___
Cyberverse Shockwave Fusion Tank - 30
Deluxe Target Exclusive Space Case - 25
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Sideswipe - 25
Deluxe Autobot Topspin - 15
Deluxe Barricade - 15
Deluxe Roadbuster - 15
Deluxe Sideswipe - 15
Deluxe Thundercracker - 15
Human Alliance Major Tungsten, Thunderhead - 20
Human Alliance Roadbuster Sergeant Recon (MIB) - 40
Human Alliance Sergeant Chaos, Icepick - 15
Human Alliance Spike Witwicky, Backfire - 15

___Energon___
Combat A5 Storm Jet - 20
Combat C5 Steamhammer - 20
Combat D5 Barricade - 20
Deluxe Terrorcon Cruelock - 15
Deluxe Terrorcon Divebomb - 15
Deluxe Terrorcon Insecticon - 15
Energon C2 Duststorm - 20
Energon C3 Wideload - 20
Voyager Terrorcon Scorponok - 40

___G1 Reissue Platinum Edition___
Seeker Squadron Thrust, Ramjet, Dirge - 80

___Generations___
Deluxe Darkmount - 20
Deluxe Scourge - 20
Deluxe Thrust - 25
Deluxe Thunderwing - 20

___Generations Fall of Cybertron___
Deluxe Bruticus Blast-off, Decepticon Brawl, Onslaught, Swindle, Vortex - 100
Deluxe Kickback - 30
Deluxe Sideswipe - 20
Scout Series 1 #002 Ravage and Decepticon Rumble - 15
Scout Series 1 #003 Eject and Ramhorn - 15
Voyager Soundwave, Lazerbeak - 30

___Generations GDO___
Deluxe Cliffjumper - 40
Deluxe Wheelie - 35
Scout Dead End - 15
Voyager Protectobot Hot Spot - 35

___Generations Thrilling 30___
Deluxe #002 Orion Pax - 25
Deluxe #005 Hoist - 20
Deluxe #010 Goldfire - 20
Deluxe #011 Armada Starscream - 15
Deluxe #013 Mini-con Assault Team - 15
Deluxe #014 Autobot Scoop - 15
Deluxe #015 Tankor - 15

___Masterpiece___
Platinum Edition MP-02 Soundwave Year of the Goat (2015) - 150
Platinum Edition MP-10 Optimus Prime Year of the Horse (2014) - 150
MP-01 Acid Storm - 135
MP-02 Soundwave - 250
MP-03 Grimlock - 150
MP-05 Sunstorm - 135
MP-07 Starscream - 160
MP-09 Rodimus with Offshoot - 160
MP-10 Optimus Prime - 270

___Movie 2007___
Deluxe Chevrolet Aveo Swerve - 30
Deluxe Barricade - 20
Deluxe Bumblebee 74' Classic Camaro - 30
Deluxe Decepticon Brawl - 30
Deluxe Final Battle Jazz - 30
Deluxe Longarm - 20
Deluxe Payload - 15
Deluxe Swindle - 20
Deluxe Decepticon Desert Attack 2-Pack Blackout, Scorponok - 60
Deluxe Evolution of a Hero 2-Pack Bumblebee Classic Camaro Battle Damaged Concept Camaro - 40
Deluxe First Encounter 2-Pack Bumblebee vs. Barricade - 60
Deluxe Screen Battles Desert Attack, Scorponok, Soldiers - 30
Deluxe Screen Battles Final Stand, Longarm Bumblebee - 30
Deluxe Screen Battles First Encounter, Barricade, Mikaela Banes, Sam Witwicky, Decepticon Frenzy - 30
Fast Action Battlers Battle Blade Starscream - 15
Fast Action Battlers Blade Shield Barricade - 15
Fast Action Battlers Disc Blast Decepticon Frenzy - 20
Fast Action Battlers Ion Blast Autobot Jazz - 15
Fast Action Battlers Plasma Punch Bumblebee - 15
Legend Allspark Battles Autobot Jazz vs. Bonecrusher - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Battle Jazz vs. Ice Megatron - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Bumblebee vs. Scorponok - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Cliffjumper vs. Recon Barricade - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Ironhide vs. Desert Blackout - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Nightwatch Optimus Prime vs. Stealth Starscream - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Rescue Ratchet vs. Decepticon Brawl - 20
Scout Air Raid - 10
Scout Armorhide - 10
Scout Clocker - 10
Scout Hardtop - 10
Scout Signal Flare - 10
Scout Skyblast - 10
Scout Strongarm - 10
Voyager Automorph Technology Starscream (G1 Color) Target Exclusive - 30
Voyager Automorph Technology Thundercracker (G1 Color) - 30
Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Barricade - 20
Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Brawl - 20
Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Bumblebee - 20

___Movie 2007 Allspark Power___
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Big Daddy - 20
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Breakaway - 20
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Crankcase - 20
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Dive Bomb - 20
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Grindcore - 20
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Jolt - 20
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Stealth Bumblebee - 20
Deluxe Autobot Camshaft - 15
Deluxe Stockade - 15
Scout Crosshairs - 10
Scout Storm Surge - 10
Scout Warpath - 10
Voyager Evac - 40
Voyager First Strike Optimus Prime - 40
Voyager Incinerator - 40
Voyager Offroad Ironhide - 40

___Power Core Combiners___
2 pack Heavytread with Groundspike - 25
2 pack Huffer with Caliburst - 15
2 pack Skyhammer with Airlift - 15
2 pack Undertow with Waterlog - 15
5 pack Bombshock + Combaticons - 25
5 pack Double Clutch + Rallybots - 25
5 pack Grimstone + Dinobots - 45
5 pack Steamhammer + Constructicons - 25

___Prime First Edition___
Optimus Prime vs Megatron, Jack Darby, Raf Esquivel, Miko Nakadai - 110


___Reveal the Shield___
Deluxe Bumble Bee - 20
Deluxe Optimus Prime (G2) - 20
Deluxe Perceptor - 20
Deluxe Special Ops Jazz - 30
Deluxe Turbo Tracks - 20
Scout Wind Charger - 20
Voyager Solar Storm Grappel - 40

___Revenge of the Fallen___
Deluxe Arcee - 30
Deluxe Blazemaster - 20
Deluxe Ice Cream Truck Autobot Skids Mudflap - 40
Deluxe Sideways (Light Gray) - 30
Deluxe Sideways (Dark Gray) - 30
Voyager Demolishor - 60
Voyager Long Haul - 70
Voyager Megatron - 60
Voyager Mindwipe + Scout Skystalker - 80
Voyager Mix Master - 80
Voyager Starscream - 40
Voyager Stratosphere - 60
Voyager The Fallen - 60

___Revenge of the Fallen N.E.S.T. Global Alliance___
Deluxe Autobot Ratchet - 20
Deluxe Dirge - 20
Deluxe Recon Ravage - 30
Voyager Decepticon Bludgeon - 50

___Titan Returns___
Leader Blaster - 65
Leader Six Shot - 65
Leader Sky Shadow - 65
Legends Gnaw - 20

___Universe___
Deluxe Acid Storm - 20
Deluxe Cyclonus - 30
Deluxe Decepticon Dragstrip - 15
Deluxe Galvatron - 15
Deluxe Ironhide - 40
Deluxe Prowl - 30
Deluxe Sunstreaker - 30
Deluxe Tankor (Triple Changer) - 20
Legends Rodimus - 15
Micromaster Series III Railbots - Rail Racer Midnight Express, Overload, Railspike, Rapid Run, Swindle, Tankor - 70
Micromaster Series IV Aerialbots - Superion Air Raid, Fire Flight, Ro-tor, Silverbolt, Skydive, Storm Jet - 70
Ultra Toys R Us Exclusive Autobot Countdown - 30
Ultra Walmart Exclusive Hardhead (with Headrobots Hothead) - 50
Ultra Walmart Exclusive Powerglide (G1 Color) - 30
Ultra Darkwind - 30
Ultra Onslaught - 30
Ultra Powerglide - 30
Ultra Silverbolt - 30
Ultra Stormcloud - 30
Voyager Autobot Blaster - 25
Voyager Decepticon Dropshot - 25
Voyager Decepticon Heavy Load and Drill Bot mini-con! - 25
Voyager SDCC 2008 Nemesis Prime - 60
Voyager Tread Bolt - 30
2-Pack Autobot Ambush Deluxe Autobot Roadbuster Voyager Dirge - 60
2-Pack Standoff Beneath the Streets Voyager Springer Deluxe Ratbat - 50
Supreme 25th Anniversary Transformers The Movie Special Edition Unicron - 200
Costco Exclusive Battle Ops Bumblebee including legends Gold Bumblebee and Mudflap - 200

___Takara/Tomy Arms Micron___
Deluxe AM16 Jet Vehicon - 60

___Takara/Tomy Henkei___
Voyager D-01 Megatron - 60

___Takara/Tomy Masterpiece___
MP-11 Starscream (with Crown and Cape) - 190
MP-18 Streak - 85
MP-21G Bumble G-2 Ver. - 75
MP-26 Road Rage - 85
MP-8 Grimlock - 180

___Third Party Items___
Fans Project Causality X Fire CA-01 Warcry - 40
Fans Project Causality X Fire CA-02 Flameblast - 40
Fans Project Parallax TFX-01 City Commander (includes Ultra Magnus/Skywarp boxset) - 150
Fans Project Parallax G3 Trailer - 100
iGear Mini Warriors TFCON Shafter - 30

___Bandai Soul of Chogokin___
GX-21 Evangelion 03 Production Model 85
GX-22 Evangelion 04 Production Model 85
GX-27 Gaiking 200
GX-01B Mazinger Z Black 100
GX-07 Mazinger Z OVA 100
GX-08 Aphrodai A 80
GX-10 Boss Borot 220
GX-11 Diana A 100
GX-12 Venus A 100
GX-06 Getter Robo 275
GX-18 Getter Dragon + GX-19 Getter Liger + GX-20 Getter Poseidon 450

___Kaiyodo Revoltech___
Series No. 001 Getter 1 - 30
Series No. 008 Getter 2 - 30
Series No. 012 Black Lagoon Revy - 40
Series No. 017 Getter 3 - 30
Series No. 019 Cybertron Commander Convoy (White) - 30
Series No. 021 GR-2 - 20
Series No. 024 Gaiking - 30
Series No. 037 Shin Getter 1 Original Video Animation Ver. (Change! Getter-Robo) - 30
Series No. 043 Tetsujin 28 - 30
Series No. 044 Black Ox - 40
Series No. 047 Hot Rodimus - 30
