TFCON 2018 - Sales List Hi,



BigFilipino and I will have a table along the wall in the Graydon Ballroom at TFCON 2018. So please have a look below at what I have up for sale. Please send me a PM if you are interested in anything, if you pay ahead I will put these things aside for you to pick-up at the show. Sorry at this time I will not be shipping any of these items, this thread is only for TFCON 2018 pick-up.



* All items MISB, unless specified *

* PayPal only accepted, either pay as "Gift" or add an extra 3% to cover PayPal fees *

* Fist to pay is the first to play *





___Age of Extinction___

Deluxe Lockdown - 15

Platinum Edition Breakout Battle (No Prime) - 30



___Alternators___

Ricochet - 30

Skids - 30



___Beast Machines___

Supreme Cheetor - PENDING



___Classics___

Deluxe Battle for Autobot City Target Exclusive Ultra Magnus vs. Skywarp - Sold with FP TFX-01 (see below for price)

Deluxe The Ultimate Battle Optimus Prime vs. Megatron - 30

Deluxe Astrotrain - 30

Deluxe Bumblebee - 30

Deluxe Grimlock - 30

Deluxe Starscream - 30

Minicons 3 Packs Snarl, Dreadwing, Overbite - 20

Minicons 3 Packs Thunderwing, Steelwind, Nightscream - 20

Minicons 3 Packs Wideload, Sledge, Broadside - 20

Voyager Megatron - 50



___Combiner Wars___

Legends Decepticon Viper - 20

Voyager Onslaught + Deluxe Vortex, Swindle, Brawl, Blastoff + Legends Shockwave - 140



___Cybertron___

Deluxe Demolishor - 15

Deluxe Override GTS - 20

Deluxe Smokescreen - 15

Deluxe Thundercracker - 15

Legends Galvatron - 10

Legends Vector Prime - 10

Minicons Kobushi vs. Landslide - 10

Minicons Payload vs. Ascentor - 10

Minicons Razorclaw vs. Steamhammer - 10

Minicons Shockwave vs. Tankor - 10

Minicons Skylynx vs. Thunderblast - 10

Scout Backstop - 10

Scout Giant Planet mini-con team - 10

Scout Hightail - 10

Scout Lugnutz - 25

Scout Repugnus - 10

Scout Shadow Recon Mini-Con team - 10

Scout Swindle - 5

Scout Undermine - 10

Ultra Cryo Scourge - 30

Ultra Dark Scorponok - 40

Ultra Jetfire - 40

Ultra Menasor - 40

Ultra Sky Shadow - 40

Voyager Evac - 30

Voyager 2 Pack Toys R Us Exclusive Starscream vs. Vector Prime - 70



___Dark of the Moon___

Cyberverse Shockwave Fusion Tank - 30

Deluxe Target Exclusive Space Case - 25

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Sideswipe - 25

Deluxe Autobot Topspin - 15

Deluxe Barricade - 15

Deluxe Roadbuster - 15

Deluxe Sideswipe - 15

Deluxe Thundercracker - 15

Human Alliance Major Tungsten, Thunderhead - 20

Human Alliance Roadbuster Sergeant Recon (MIB) - 40

Human Alliance Sergeant Chaos, Icepick - 15

Human Alliance Spike Witwicky, Backfire - 15



___Energon___

Combat A5 Storm Jet - 20

Combat C5 Steamhammer - 20

Combat D5 Barricade - 20

Deluxe Terrorcon Cruelock - 15

Deluxe Terrorcon Divebomb - 15

Deluxe Terrorcon Insecticon - 15

Energon C2 Duststorm - 20

Energon C3 Wideload - 20

Voyager Terrorcon Scorponok - 40



___G1 Reissue Platinum Edition___

Seeker Squadron Thrust, Ramjet, Dirge - 80



___Generations___

Deluxe Darkmount - 20

Deluxe Scourge - 20

Deluxe Thrust - 25

Deluxe Thunderwing - 20



___Generations Fall of Cybertron___

Deluxe Bruticus Blast-off, Decepticon Brawl, Onslaught, Swindle, Vortex - 100

Deluxe Kickback - 30

Deluxe Sideswipe - 20

Scout Series 1 #002 Ravage and Decepticon Rumble - 15

Scout Series 1 #003 Eject and Ramhorn - 15

Voyager Soundwave, Lazerbeak - 30



___Generations GDO___

Deluxe Cliffjumper - 40

Deluxe Wheelie - 35

Scout Dead End - 15

Voyager Protectobot Hot Spot - 35



___Generations Thrilling 30___

Deluxe #002 Orion Pax - 25

Deluxe #005 Hoist - 20

Deluxe #010 Goldfire - 20

Deluxe #011 Armada Starscream - 15

Deluxe #013 Mini-con Assault Team - 15

Deluxe #014 Autobot Scoop - 15

Deluxe #015 Tankor - 15



___Masterpiece___

Platinum Edition MP-02 Soundwave Year of the Goat (2015) - 150

Platinum Edition MP-10 Optimus Prime Year of the Horse (2014) - 150

MP-01 Acid Storm - 135

MP-02 Soundwave - 250

MP-03 Grimlock - 150

MP-05 Sunstorm - 135

MP-07 Starscream - 160

MP-09 Rodimus with Offshoot - 160

MP-10 Optimus Prime - 270



___Movie 2007___

Deluxe Chevrolet Aveo Swerve - 30

Deluxe Barricade - 20

Deluxe Bumblebee 74' Classic Camaro - 30

Deluxe Decepticon Brawl - 30

Deluxe Final Battle Jazz - 30

Deluxe Longarm - 20

Deluxe Payload - 15

Deluxe Swindle - 20

Deluxe Decepticon Desert Attack 2-Pack Blackout, Scorponok - 60

Deluxe Evolution of a Hero 2-Pack Bumblebee Classic Camaro Battle Damaged Concept Camaro - 40

Deluxe First Encounter 2-Pack Bumblebee vs. Barricade - 60

Deluxe Screen Battles Desert Attack, Scorponok, Soldiers - 30

Deluxe Screen Battles Final Stand, Longarm Bumblebee - 30

Deluxe Screen Battles First Encounter, Barricade, Mikaela Banes, Sam Witwicky, Decepticon Frenzy - 30

Fast Action Battlers Battle Blade Starscream - 15

Fast Action Battlers Blade Shield Barricade - 15

Fast Action Battlers Disc Blast Decepticon Frenzy - 20

Fast Action Battlers Ion Blast Autobot Jazz - 15

Fast Action Battlers Plasma Punch Bumblebee - 15

Legend Allspark Battles Autobot Jazz vs. Bonecrusher - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Battle Jazz vs. Ice Megatron - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Bumblebee vs. Scorponok - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Cliffjumper vs. Recon Barricade - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Ironhide vs. Desert Blackout - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Nightwatch Optimus Prime vs. Stealth Starscream - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Rescue Ratchet vs. Decepticon Brawl - 20

Scout Air Raid - 10

Scout Armorhide - 10

Scout Clocker - 10

Scout Hardtop - 10

Scout Signal Flare - 10

Scout Skyblast - 10

Scout Strongarm - 10

Voyager Automorph Technology Starscream (G1 Color) Target Exclusive - 30

Voyager Automorph Technology Thundercracker (G1 Color) - 30

Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Barricade - 20

Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Brawl - 20

Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Bumblebee - 20



___Movie 2007 Allspark Power___

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Big Daddy - 20

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Breakaway - 20

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Crankcase - 20

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Dive Bomb - 20

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Grindcore - 20

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Jolt - 20

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Stealth Bumblebee - 20

Deluxe Autobot Camshaft - 15

Deluxe Stockade - 15

Scout Crosshairs - 10

Scout Storm Surge - 10

Scout Warpath - 10

Voyager Evac - 40

Voyager First Strike Optimus Prime - 40

Voyager Incinerator - 40

Voyager Offroad Ironhide - 40



___Power Core Combiners___

2 pack Heavytread with Groundspike - 25

2 pack Huffer with Caliburst - 15

2 pack Skyhammer with Airlift - 15

2 pack Undertow with Waterlog - 15

5 pack Bombshock + Combaticons - 25

5 pack Double Clutch + Rallybots - 25

5 pack Grimstone + Dinobots - 45

5 pack Steamhammer + Constructicons - 25



___Prime First Edition___

Optimus Prime vs Megatron, Jack Darby, Raf Esquivel, Miko Nakadai - 110





___Reveal the Shield___

Deluxe Bumble Bee - 20

Deluxe Optimus Prime (G2) - 20

Deluxe Perceptor - 20

Deluxe Special Ops Jazz - 30

Deluxe Turbo Tracks - 20

Scout Wind Charger - 20

Voyager Solar Storm Grappel - 40



___Revenge of the Fallen___

Deluxe Arcee - 30

Deluxe Blazemaster - 20

Deluxe Ice Cream Truck Autobot Skids Mudflap - 40

Deluxe Sideways (Light Gray) - 30

Deluxe Sideways (Dark Gray) - 30

Voyager Demolishor - 60

Voyager Long Haul - 70

Voyager Megatron - 60

Voyager Mindwipe + Scout Skystalker - 80

Voyager Mix Master - 80

Voyager Starscream - 40

Voyager Stratosphere - 60

Voyager The Fallen - 60



___Revenge of the Fallen N.E.S.T. Global Alliance___

Deluxe Autobot Ratchet - 20

Deluxe Dirge - 20

Deluxe Recon Ravage - 30

Voyager Decepticon Bludgeon - 50



___Titan Returns___

Leader Blaster - 65

Leader Six Shot - 65

Leader Sky Shadow - 65

Legends Gnaw - 20



___Universe___

Deluxe Acid Storm - 20

Deluxe Cyclonus - 30

Deluxe Decepticon Dragstrip - 15

Deluxe Galvatron - 15

Deluxe Ironhide - 40

Deluxe Prowl - 30

Deluxe Sunstreaker - 30

Deluxe Tankor (Triple Changer) - 20

Legends Rodimus - 15

Micromaster Series III Railbots - Rail Racer Midnight Express, Overload, Railspike, Rapid Run, Swindle, Tankor - 70

Micromaster Series IV Aerialbots - Superion Air Raid, Fire Flight, Ro-tor, Silverbolt, Skydive, Storm Jet - 70

Ultra Toys R Us Exclusive Autobot Countdown - 30

Ultra Walmart Exclusive Hardhead (with Headrobots Hothead) - 50

Ultra Walmart Exclusive Powerglide (G1 Color) - 30

Ultra Darkwind - 30

Ultra Onslaught - 30

Ultra Powerglide - 30

Ultra Silverbolt - 30

Ultra Stormcloud - 30

Voyager Autobot Blaster - 25

Voyager Decepticon Dropshot - 25

Voyager Decepticon Heavy Load and Drill Bot mini-con! - 25

Voyager SDCC 2008 Nemesis Prime - 60

Voyager Tread Bolt - 30

2-Pack Autobot Ambush Deluxe Autobot Roadbuster Voyager Dirge - 60

2-Pack Standoff Beneath the Streets Voyager Springer Deluxe Ratbat - 50

Supreme 25th Anniversary Transformers The Movie Special Edition Unicron - 200

Costco Exclusive Battle Ops Bumblebee including legends Gold Bumblebee and Mudflap - 200



___Takara/Tomy Arms Micron___

Deluxe AM16 Jet Vehicon - 60



___Takara/Tomy Henkei___

Voyager D-01 Megatron - 60



___Takara/Tomy Masterpiece___

MP-11 Starscream (with Crown and Cape) - 190

MP-18 Streak - 85

MP-21G Bumble G-2 Ver. - 75

MP-26 Road Rage - 85

MP-8 Grimlock - 180



___Third Party Items___

Fans Project Causality X Fire CA-01 Warcry - 40

Fans Project Causality X Fire CA-02 Flameblast - 40

Fans Project Parallax TFX-01 City Commander (includes Ultra Magnus/Skywarp boxset) - 150

Fans Project Parallax G3 Trailer - 100

iGear Mini Warriors TFCON Shafter - 30



___Bandai Soul of Chogokin___

GX-21 Evangelion 03 Production Model 85

GX-22 Evangelion 04 Production Model 85

GX-27 Gaiking 200

GX-01B Mazinger Z Black 100

GX-07 Mazinger Z OVA 100

GX-08 Aphrodai A 80

GX-10 Boss Borot 220

GX-11 Diana A 100

GX-12 Venus A 100

GX-06 Getter Robo 275

GX-18 Getter Dragon + GX-19 Getter Liger + GX-20 Getter Poseidon 450



___Kaiyodo Revoltech___

Series No. 001 Getter 1 - 30

Series No. 008 Getter 2 - 30

Series No. 012 Black Lagoon Revy - 40

Series No. 017 Getter 3 - 30

Series No. 019 Cybertron Commander Convoy (White) - 30

Series No. 021 GR-2 - 20

Series No. 024 Gaiking - 30

Series No. 037 Shin Getter 1 Original Video Animation Ver. (Change! Getter-Robo) - 30

Series No. 043 Tetsujin 28 - 30

Series No. 044 Black Ox - 40

Series No. 047 Hot Rodimus - 30





