#1
Amandahugnkiss
Machine War
Bot bots
What are they? I've seen them for sale at Wal-Mart, but I wasn't sure what they were really. Are they Transformers with two modes and that take multiple moves to transform them like a lot of other Transformer figures?
Marcotron
Beasty
Re: Bot bots
They're tiny little things.
Imagine if transformers ate food, and that food transformed.
