Today, 04:40 PM
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 826
Fortnite anyone?
Hello all, just a shot in the dark but my son is looking for a Fortnite Legendary Brawlers Kit action figure. Not many if any available it seems. If you have one youd like to part with pls let me know. Thanks
