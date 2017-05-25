Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards member*G1 Evac, we have images and information for*Transformers: The Last Knight KFC Promotion In China.* KFC in China will have TLK cups for sale starting May 27, this is also in conjunction with the local Children’s Day which falls on June 1. >There will be 26 KFC outlets decorated with a full-on TLK theme. There are 2 designs to choose from, Optimus Prime & Bumblebee, and a third one from Littlest Pet Shop. The little figures have got sound effects. A cool TLK stickers sheet is offered too. You can click on the bar » Continue Reading.
