Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,706

Transformers: The Last Knight KFC Promotion In China



Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards member*G1 Evac, we have images and information for*Transformers: The Last Knight KFC Promotion In China.* KFC in China will have TLK cups for sale starting May 27, this is also in conjunction with the local Children’s Day which falls on June 1. >There will be 26 KFC outlets decorated with a full-on TLK theme. There are 2 designs to choose from, Optimus Prime & Bumblebee, and a third one from Littlest Pet Shop. The little figures have got sound effects. A cool TLK stickers sheet is offered too. You can click on the bar



The post







More... Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards member*G1 Evac, we have images and information for*Transformers: The Last Knight KFC Promotion In China.* KFC in China will have TLK cups for sale starting May 27, this is also in conjunction with the local Children’s Day which falls on June 1. >There will be 26 KFC outlets decorated with a full-on TLK theme. There are 2 designs to choose from, Optimus Prime & Bumblebee, and a third one from Littlest Pet Shop. The little figures have got sound effects. A cool TLK stickers sheet is offered too. You can click on the bar » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight KFC Promotion In China appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________