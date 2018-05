35th Anniversary Optimus Prime First Prototype Teaser Image

Coming from the pages of the latest Japanese Figure King Magazine, we finally have a loo the first*Prototype Teaser Image of the 35th Anniversary Optimus Prime. While back in February we reported our first sketch of an upcoming Masterpiece Optimus Prime , which would celebrate the 35 anniversary of the franchise,**With more accurate cartoon versions of Masterpiece figures recently, a new Prime would make sense. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*HolyCulture, we have our first (but small) image of the proper prototype of this Masterpiece Optimus Prime Version 3, as many fans have started to name it.