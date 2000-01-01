Today, 10:37 AM #1 Fear or Courage Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 183 Fear or Courage's TFcon sale (now, or at the convention)



I'm going to be at TFcon 2018, selling my wares along with the Toy Travellers in one of the corner booths, so everything listed here will be present at the con. You can also buy now, or put things on hold until then.



Now for my usual shpiel:



Currently shipping figures within Canada, though I have a preference for in-person trading. During the work week, I'm located in Pickering, frequently travel to Ajax, Whitby and Scarborough, and can head west, or anywhere in the Durham Region, since I have a car. On the weekends, I travel up to Oakville, and can travel from there to Missisauga.



Prices are basically suggestions, go ahead and shoot me an offer, since I'm ballparking the numbers, I'll negotiate and take (reasonable) offers, as well as cut rates if you're gonna take a bunch. I can take some photos, too, if requested. If anyone wants to do any trades, or sell to me, my wants thread is here:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...827#post752827



I was never a MIB/MOC collector, so everything is loose, with no box, unless otherwise noted. However, everythings been, of course, kept in a clean environment, and taken care of. IMPORTANT: ALL figures with stickers have them APPLIED, unless otherwise noted. I also have a few reprolabels sets I never used that Ill throw in as well, if wanted.



Also, all figures post-Unicron-Trilogy have instructions.



Finally, anything with significant production flaws or damage has them noted in good faith, and Ill give everything a double-checking again before selling it.



NEW: Fall of Cybertron Generation 2 Bruticus giftset, complete with box and instructions, $80 or Best Offer.



Vintage G1:

Skids (floppy joints, stickers slightly damaged) (Includes unused reprolabels set) $20



Classics/Henkei/Universe 2.0/Generations:

Classics 1.0 Voyager Optimus Prime (minor paint wear on upper headlights) $40

Henkei Voyager Optimus Prime with Box. (Minor paint chip on robot mouthplate) $60

Generations 1.0 Sergeant Kup $15

GDO Deluxe Swerve $10

Generations 1.0 Dirge $15

Reveal the Shield Rodimus (Rubsign removed and replaced with Reprolabels Autobot logo) $15

K-Mart Minicon pack, minus Overcharge $30

Universe 2.0 Legends Wheelie $5

Universe 2.0 Legends (Tank) Megatron $5

Universe 2.0 Galvatron $10

Reveal the Shield Perceptor $10



Prime:

Prime Beast Hunters Smokescreen (with sloppy paint on arms and chest, and one reprolabels upgrade set, unused, to go with them) $10 for one, $15 with sheet.

Robots in Disguise Voyager Ultra Magnus, with reprolabels applied, $20

First Edition Deluxe Optimus and Megatron $20 for set.

First Edition Starscream, $15

Cyberverse Tailgate (Weapon is slightly warped ($2)



2007 Movie:

Deluxe Brawl $5

Voyager Blackout $15

Deluxe Barricade/Frenzy $5

Deluxe Jazz $5

Junker Deluxe Concept Camaro Bumblebee (Automorph gears are out of alignment, making a proper transformation impossible) (Missing Weapon) $2



Revenge of the Fallen:

Voyager Optimus (Shanghai repaint of Movie 1 voyager, not the later battle blades version) $15

Deluxe Soundwave (damaged, one of his rubber arm spikes cracked at the joint, now has trouble staying on) $5



Dark of the Moon:

Voyager Sentinel Prime $20

Cyberverse Commander Sentinel Prime $5

Cyberverse Commander Blackout/Scorponock $5



Animated:

Purple Shockwave. $20



Animorphs:

Junker Ax/Scorpion (missing hoove) $2

Junker Visser Three/Inferno Creature (missile missing, paint scraped on Inferno Beast face) $2

Marco/Gorilla $2



Beast Wars

Junker Scarem (scraped chrome on one shoulder and claws) $5

Junker Jetstorm (Missiles both broken, otherwise fine)



Robots in Disguise 2001:

Junker Prowl (One door broken off, chest chrome chipped, all accessories and door itself present) $5



Armada:

Hot Shot with Jolt (missing red missile) $5



Alternators:

Optimus Prime $30



Feedback Thread:



