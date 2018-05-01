Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,319

Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron ? New Prototype Images





Here it is TFW2005, a huge moment for Beast Wars fans: prototype images of Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron! Coming to us via TFW member HolyCulture,*we have several images from the Figure King Magazine showing off the Predacon leader including beast mode, robot mode, and comparisons with Masterpiece Optimus Primal / Beast Convoy and Dinobot. This confirms what many already guessed, Megatron stands a head taller than Dinobot! Also pictured are various facial expressions for Megatron as well as a display stand. Check out the images after the break and share your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below! Here it is TFW2005, a huge moment for Beast Wars fans: prototype images of Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron! Coming to us via TFW member HolyCulture,*we have several images from the Figure King Magazine showing off the Predacon leader including beast mode, robot mode, and comparisons with Masterpiece Optimus Primal / Beast Convoy and Dinobot. This confirms what many already guessed, Megatron stands a head taller than Dinobot! Also pictured are various facial expressions for Megatron as well as a display stand. Check out the images after the break and share your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below!





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.