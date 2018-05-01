Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron ? New Prototype Images



Here it is TFW2005, a huge moment for Beast Wars fans: prototype images of Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron! Coming to us via TFW member HolyCulture,*we have several images from the Figure King Magazine showing off the Predacon leader including beast mode, robot mode, and comparisons with Masterpiece Optimus Primal / Beast Convoy and Dinobot. This confirms what many already guessed, Megatron stands a head taller than Dinobot! Also pictured are various facial expressions for Megatron as well as a display stand. Check out the images after the break and share your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below!
Today, 10:04 AM   #2
Crobot91
Re: Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron ? New Prototype Images
Awesome....
