|
August 2017 Reprolabels and Toyhax Update
Toyhax/Reprolabels
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Reprolabels has to share with us: “We’ve been at it again, and we’re happy to bring you another extensive update! We have a single set for all 4 TR Legends from waves 4 and 5
: A gigantic set spanning all of Takara’s Legends Ginrai and Godbomber
: And perhaps the most incredible conversion set this year! A set to convert TR Voyager Optimus into Action Master Optimus
, complete with new weapons / smoke stacks! A full set » Continue Reading.
The post August 2017 Reprolabels and Toyhax Update
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.