Yesterday, 11:54 PM #1 OldOfflineMan Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 53 Help with Agonizing Decision: Which Optimus Prime to Keep?



Option 1 (Powermaster Optimus Prime):

- Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX God Ginrai (Leader Super Ginrai and Leader Godbomber)



Option 2 (Assemble the lot for "Sonic Wing Dual Savage Claws Mode" Optimus Prime, with one cat left over):

- Cybertron Leader Optimus Prime

- Cybertron Ultra Wing Saber

- Cybertron Voyager Leobreaker

- Cybertron Voyager Nemesis Breaker

- Universe Voyager Leo Prime / Lio Convoy



Please let me know which one you'd pick in the poll above!



To help with the decision, the rest of my meagre collection is listed below:

- Thrilling 30 Titan Metroplex

- Combiner Wars Titan Devastator

- Power of the Primes Volcanicus (Dinobots) + Slash

- Power of the Primes Abominus (Terrorcons)

- Combiner Wars Leader Megatron + DX9 upgrade

- Titans Return Leader Sixshot



Due to my very small budget and space available for a Transformers collection, can you help me decide which of the two incarnations of Optimus Prime I should keep? This choice is for the final piece in my collection. I have both loose in hand and don't know what to do!

Feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...174#post770174



For sale:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=74242



Wants:

Feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...174#post770174

For sale:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=74242

Wants:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...176#post770176

Today, 12:17 AM #2 Pascal Translaterminator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 16,813 Re: Help with Agonizing Decision: Which Optimus Prime to Keep? Powermaster Prime for the win. The other set is pretty fun though. They don't make sturdy-chunky toys like that anymore it seems.

Coming soon: rien.

