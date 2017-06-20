|
TFcon Toronto 2017 Customizing Class figure revealed
TFcon Toronto 2017 sponsors Ages Three and Up
and Mastermind Creations
are proud to present the 2017 Custom Paint Class with special guest Azim Venksta a Canadian artist and designer out of Vancouver. The creator behind Renderform Customs
, Azim creates unique pieces to upgrade and radically enhance every Transformer he works on. This years custom class figure is supplied by Mastermind Creations and will come with exclusive parts designed and created by Renderform Customs for this one of a kind customizing experience. The class will be instructed by the very talented Canadian customizer » Continue Reading.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.