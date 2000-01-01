Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:58 AM   #1
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 31
Wanted: Some Titans Returns Deluxes and Combiner Was Deluxes
TR: Perceptor
TR: Kupp
TR: Blurr
TR: BrainStorm
TR: Highbrow
CW: Smokescreen
CW: Other Deluxes???
Old Today, 12:06 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,679
Re: Wanted: Some Titans Returns Deluxes and Combiner Was Deluxes
I have a Blurr if you are interested in my sales thread. Click the link and lmk
Old Today, 12:48 PM   #3
Chigimus
Alternator
Chigimus's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 957
Re: Wanted: Some Titans Returns Deluxes and Combiner Was Deluxes
I also have a Brainstorm for sale too and a link to my sales thread is also in my signature below.
