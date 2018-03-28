Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Mech Planet Hot Soldiers H.S-02 Optimus Prime & H.S-14 Heart Of Steel Bumblebee Color


Via Mech Planet Hot Soldiers Facebook*we have a look at the color prototypes of*Hot Soldiers H.S-02 Optimus Pirme &#38; Heart Of Steel Bumblebee. H.S-02 is a Legends scaled G1 Optimus Prime.*This little figure proves to be really nice sculpted in a classic G1 style. It includes a Matrix (that you can put inside the chest), Optimus iconic blaster and energy axe, Roller (tiny), and a proper trailer compatible with previous Mech Toys figures.* H.S-14 is a*promising mold for the Heart Of Steel incarnation of Bumblebee. Mech Planet is hitting the market with their Legends scale G1 styled &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mech Planet Hot Soldiers H.S-02 Optimus Prime & H.S-14 Heart Of Steel Bumblebee Color Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old Today, 12:42 PM   #2
justprime
Re: Mech Planet Hot Soldiers H.S-02 Optimus Prime & H.S-14 Heart Of Steel Bumblebee C
Looking forward to these two pieces
