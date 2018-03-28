|
Mech Planet Hot Soldiers H.S-02 Optimus Prime & H.S-14 Heart Of Steel Bumblebee Color
Via Mech Planet Hot Soldiers Facebook
*we have a look at the color prototypes of*Hot Soldiers H.S-02 Optimus Pirme & Heart Of Steel Bumblebee. H.S-02
is a Legends scaled G1 Optimus Prime.*This little figure proves to be really nice sculpted in a classic G1 style. It includes a Matrix (that you can put inside the chest), Optimus iconic blaster and energy axe, Roller (tiny), and a proper trailer compatible with previous Mech Toys figures.* H.S-14
is a*promising mold for the Heart Of Steel incarnation of Bumblebee. Mech Planet is hitting the market with their Legends scale G1 styled » Continue Reading.
The post Mech Planet Hot Soldiers H.S-02 Optimus Prime & H.S-14 Heart Of Steel Bumblebee Color Prototypes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.