Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Twin Twist (Diaclone Redeco) In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,171
Transformers Legacy Twin Twist (Diaclone Redeco) In-Hand Images


Via Chefatron on YouTube we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Twin Twist (Diaclone Redeco). This figure is a redeco of the Titans Return Deluxe Twin Twist mold*now in Diaclone red and blue colors. We figure features a shiny Wrecker logo which makes may be a hint about it to be part of an Amazon exclusive Wreckers sub-line as it has been rumored in our forums. We have images in both modes and some comparison shots next to other Diaclone inspired redecos. Check*all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video review, and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Twin Twist (Diaclone Redeco) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.