Via Chefatron on YouTube we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Twin Twist (Diaclone Redeco). This figure is a redeco of the Titans Return Deluxe Twin Twist mold
now in Diaclone red and blue colors. We figure features a shiny Wrecker logo which makes may be a hint about it to be part of an Amazon exclusive Wreckers sub-line as it has been rumored in our forums. We have images in both modes and some comparison shots next to other Diaclone inspired redecos.
