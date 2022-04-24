Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Prime 1 Studio Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron Revealed


Coming to us from Weibo, we have our first look at Prime 1 Studio’s upcoming Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron statue! Megatron is looking very nice here as the shots provided give us a thorough display of him in all his glory. He even has Transmetal Tarantulas laying at his feet, a nice homage to his debut in Beast Wars episode Master Blaster. We don’t have much release information on him yet, but until we receive more you can check it out and let us know what you think after the break!

