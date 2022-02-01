Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:43 PM   #1
The 12th Prime
Lost count, long time ago
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Peterborough Area
Posts: 2,413
Deal of the Show!
There was many a good deal to be had at this year’s TFCon including the one I got below. As the tittle says, what was your deal of the show?

I’ll start with mine:

Takara LG 31 Fortress Maximus MISB for $280
Today, 09:54 PM   #2
timcrook
Masterpiece
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,088
Re: Deal of the Show!
"no tax", no one should have been charging tax unless they give a receipt with government registered tax number
Today, 09:55 PM   #3
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 877
Re: Deal of the Show!
New Age Soundwave mib via meet up through cybertron-100, figure is minty fresh
