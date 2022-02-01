Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Deal of the Show!
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:43 PM
#
1
The 12th Prime
Lost count, long time ago
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Peterborough Area
Posts: 2,413
Deal of the Show!
There was many a good deal to be had at this year’s TFCon including the one I got below. As the tittle says, what was your deal of the show?
I’ll start with mine:
Takara LG 31 Fortress Maximus MISB for $280
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
Buy my Toys!
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...91&postcount=1
Feedback Thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27295
The 12th Prime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to The 12th Prime
Find More Posts by The 12th Prime
Today, 09:54 PM
#
2
timcrook
Masterpiece
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,088
Re: Deal of the Show!
"no tax", no one should have been charging tax unless they give a receipt with government registered tax number
__________________
Enemy list: Jacob.
timcrook
View Public Profile
Send a private message to timcrook
Find More Posts by timcrook
Today, 09:55 PM
#
3
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 877
Re: Deal of the Show!
New Age Soundwave mib via meet up through cybertron-100, figure is minty fresh
OptimusB38
View Public Profile
Send a private message to OptimusB38
Find More Posts by OptimusB38
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:21 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.