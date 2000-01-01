Fear or Courage Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 114

Fear or Courage's will-be-visiting-TFCon and also general sales thread Hi, all.



It's been a year since I made my first sales at TFCon 2016. I'll be at TFCon 2017 as well Saturday/Sunday, if anyone wants to do any deals there.



As for non-TFCon sales, Ill keep it to in-person trading at the moment. I'm located in Pickering, frequently travel to Ajax, Whitby and Scarborough, and can head west, or anywhere in the Durham Region, since I have a car.



Go ahead and shoot me an offer, since I'm ballparking the prices, I'll negotiate and take (reasonable) offers on top of the prices listed here, as well as cut rates if you're gonna take a bunch. I can take some photos, too, if requested.



I was never a MIB/MOC collector, so everything is loose, with no box, unless otherwise noted. However, everythings been, of course, kept in a clean environment, and taken care of. IMPORTANT: ALL figures with stickers have them APPLIED, unless otherwise noted. I also have a few reprolabels sets I never used that Ill throw in as well, if wanted.



Also, all figures post-Unicron-Trilogy likely have instructions if you like, Ill just need to dig them out to confirm.



Finally, anything with significant production flaws has them noted in good faith, and Ill give everything a double-checking again before selling it.



Will trade for:

Thrilling 30 Starscream/Waspinator

Thrilling 30 Gears/Eclipse

Thrilling 30 Acid Storm/Venin



Vintage G1:

Skids (floppy joints, stickers slightly damaged) (Includes unused reprolabels set) $20



American G1 Reissues:

Classics Soundwave/Laserbeak/Ravage (with box) $40



Japanese G1 Reissues:

Encore Jazz (with box, joints are loose) $40



Classics/Universe 2.0/Generations:

Generations 1.0 Sergeant Kup $15

Generations 1.0 Dirge $15

Reveal the Shield Rodimus (Rubsign removed and replaced with Reprolabels Autobot logo) $15

GDO Deluxe Springer $15

Thrilling 30 Voyager Springer (mold flash on both sides of head) $20

Thrilling 30 Nightbeat (large paint chip on visor) $10

K-Mart Minicon pack, minus Overcharge $20



Prime:

Prime Beast Hunters Smokescreen x2 (One good one, one with sloppy paint on arms and chest, and one reprolabels upgrade set, unused, to go with them) $10 for one, $15 for good one with sheet.

Robots in Disguise Voyager Ultra Magnus, with reprolabels applied, $20

First Edition Deluxe Optimus and Megatron $20 for set.



2007 Movie:

Deluxe Brawl $5

Voyager Blackout $15

Voyager Starscream $15

Deluxe Barricade/Frenzy $5

Premium Series Deluxe Bumblebee $5

Junker Deluxe Concept Camaro Bumblebee (Automorph gears are out of alignment, making a proper transformation impossible) $2



Revenge of the Fallen:

Voyager Optimus (Shanghai repaint of Movie 1 voyager, not the later battle blades version) $15

Deluxe Soundwave (damaged, one of his rubber arm spikes cracked at the joint, now has trouble staying on) $5



Dark of the Moon:

Voyager Sentinel Prime $20

Cyberverse Commander Sentinel Prime $5

Cyberverse Commander Megatron $5



Power Core Combiners:

Grimstone and the Dinobots $20



Animated:

Activators Bumblebee and Purple Shockwave set. $30



Animorphs:

Junker Ax (missing hoof on front right foot) $2

Junker Visser Three (missile missing, paint scraped on Inferno Beast face) $2

Deluxe Tobias/Hawk $2

Marco/Gorilla $2



Beast Wars:

Magnaboss. (Prowl/Ironhide/Silverbolt are in good shape. Silverbolt is missing missiles) $20

Junker Silverbolt (paint scraped off face in both modes, one missile) $10

Junker Rampage (some chipped chrome on the back, missing all accessories except for large cannon, missing his right antenna) $10

Junker Scarem (scraped chrome on one shoulder and claws) $5

Mutants Soundwave (surprisingly un-GPSd, but with chrome on chest scratched) $5



Beast Machines:

Quickstrike with non-functioning sword (Can still move blade into position, but spring is not functioning) $2



Robots in Disguise 2001:

Junker Prowl (One door broken off, chest chrome chipped, all accessories and door itself present) $5



Armada:

Hot Shot with Jolt (missing red missile) $5



Alternators:

Optimus Prime $30

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

__________________Sales Thread:Feedback Thread: