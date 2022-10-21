Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Legacy Evolution Voyager Leo Prime Behind The Scenes


The Legacy Evolution behind the scenes looks continue! Hasbro Transformers designer Mark Maher is once again taking to his Instagram page tonight to share some details on the upcoming Voyager Leo Prime (AKA Lio Convoy)! “Legacy Evolution Voyager Leo Prime needs to be the king of your Legacy collection! Shu Umezu san just absolutely floored me with this absolute masterpiece of a figure. This guy jumped right out the Beast Wars II animated series and I really couldn?t be happier about it. ? . This guy has all the features you could ever dream of, his Evo-Fusion Lion claw &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Legacy Evolution Voyager Leo Prime Behind The Scenes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



