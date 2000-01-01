Dealer registration is now available for TFcon Toronto 2017
. For those of you that were looking to sell at the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention now is the time to book, you can email TFcon now to reserve your space. Dealers from last year have automatically been sent the on-line registration information.
Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now online
.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2017. Dealer bookings will be available in the near future.