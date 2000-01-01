Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dealer registration available for TFcon Toronto 2017
Dealer registration is now available for TFcon Toronto 2017. For those of you that were looking to sell at the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention now is the time to book, you can email TFcon now to reserve your space. Dealers from last year have automatically been sent the on-line registration information.

Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now online.
TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2017. Dealer bookings will be available in the near future.
