Buzzworthy versus Custom Earthrise Cliffjumper

Ended up with the Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cliffjumper in hand and compare him to my custom Earthrise version. I very much wanted a better G1 look. Maybe, just maybe, the new lad is what should have released first but besides for looks, I also wondered if the new guy would function as well as the original, or, dare I hope, even better!