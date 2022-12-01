Today, 02:18 PM #1 Alliniere A giant glowing cloud Join Date: Jul 2010 Location: Kelowna, BC Posts: 103 Beast Wars Collection Sale Unless otherwise noted, figures are loose and complete. Prices are in CAD, and do not include shipping. Open to negotiation, or trades. Pick up available in the Okanagan.





Photos here, more on request:





Right now, for trades, I am looking for BW masterpieces Cheetor, Shadow panther, Tigatron, Megatron, Blackarachnia (authentic only) and Transart BW products. I am also looking for Behold! Galvatron with accessory pack for Haslab Unicron, 2 bumblebee guns from the Siege Centurion Drone Weapons accessory Pack, and 1 Megatron Flail weapon from the Siege Centurion Drone Weapons Accessory Pack, but check my wishlist in my description, to see what else I might be looking for.



Beast Wars

110$ Ultra Optimus Primal - Stress marks on 1 missile



SOLD Ultra Megatron -Reissue, helmet painted silver to resemble original figure



45$ Cheetor - Green eyes

35$ Tigatron - Reissue

30$ Rattrap

65$ Terrorsaur

70$ Dinobot

70$ Waspinator

65$ Inferno

95$ 10th anniversary Tarantulas - Missile string cut, Predacon symbol removed, see photos.

80$ Scorponok - Cyberbee spring mechanism broken, see photos

40$ Transmetal Cheetor

60$ Transmetal Tarantulas

65$ Transmetal Optimus Primal





SOLD Transmetal Megatron with Unicron.com golden discs and reader - This figure is notoriously fragile. While my copy was transformed without issue, be careful, I am not responsible for your breakage.





30$ Transmetal Rattrap -Significant flaking and chrome scratches

90$ Transmetal Rampage - Robot mode head damaged

130$ Transmetal Depthcharge

135$ Transmetal Optimal Optimus - minor chip in 5mm port on left shoulder cannon

50$ Fuzor Quickstrike - Extra snake arm pieces.

80$ Fuzor Silverbolt

60$ Transmetal 2 Cheetor

20$ Transmetal 2 Dinobot (off-white version, robot feet cables damaged, some chrome flaking)

200$ Transmetal 2 Tigerhawk -mild yellowing

80$ Transmetal 2 Megatron - hip piece is cracked, See photos, be very gentle.

285$ 10th anniversary Transmutate build-a-figure

185$ Beast Machines Primal Prime - No Missiles





25$ Power of the Primes Evolution Optimus Prime- ORION PAX ONLY with small gun, autobot sticker removed.

100$ Titans Return Overlord

35$ Siege Hound

35$ Siege Fan Vote 3-pack Hologram Mirage



SOLD- Siege Frenzy and Rumble



45$ Earthrise Autobot Alliance Ironhide

15$ Studio Series 86 Core Class Spike

40$ Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Ransack and spare head ? never removed from cardboard Pick up available in the Okanagan.Photos here, more on request: https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...So?usp=sharing Right now, for trades, I am looking for BW masterpieces Cheetor, Shadow panther, Tigatron, Megatron, Blackarachnia (authentic only) and Transart BW products. I am also looking for Behold! Galvatron with accessory pack for Haslab Unicron, 2 bumblebee guns from the Siege Centurion Drone Weapons accessory Pack, and 1 Megatron Flail weapon from the Siege Centurion Drone Weapons Accessory Pack, but check my wishlist in my description, to see what else I might be looking for.Beast Wars110$ Ultra Optimus Primal - Stress marks on 1 missileSOLD Ultra Megatron -Reissue, helmet painted silver to resemble original figure45$ Cheetor - Green eyes35$ Tigatron - Reissue30$ Rattrap65$ Terrorsaur70$ Dinobot70$ Waspinator65$ Inferno95$ 10th anniversary Tarantulas - Missile string cut, Predacon symbol removed, see photos.80$ Scorponok - Cyberbee spring mechanism broken, see photos40$ Transmetal Cheetor60$ Transmetal Tarantulas65$ Transmetal Optimus PrimalSOLD Transmetal Megatron with Unicron.com golden discs and reader - This figure is notoriously fragile. While my copy was transformed without issue, be careful, I am not responsible for your breakage.30$ Transmetal Rattrap -Significant flaking and chrome scratches90$ Transmetal Rampage - Robot mode head damaged130$ Transmetal Depthcharge135$ Transmetal Optimal Optimus - minor chip in 5mm port on left shoulder cannon50$ Fuzor Quickstrike - Extra snake arm pieces.80$ Fuzor Silverbolt60$ Transmetal 2 Cheetor20$ Transmetal 2 Dinobot (off-white version, robot feet cables damaged, some chrome flaking)200$ Transmetal 2 Tigerhawk -mild yellowing80$ Transmetal 2 Megatron - hip piece is cracked, See photos, be very gentle.285$ 10th anniversary Transmutate build-a-figure185$ Beast Machines Primal Prime - No Missiles25$ Power of the Primes Evolution Optimus Prime- ORION PAX ONLY with small gun, autobot sticker removed.100$ Titans Return Overlord35$ Siege Hound35$ Siege Fan Vote 3-pack Hologram MirageSOLD- Siege Frenzy and Rumble45$ Earthrise Autobot Alliance Ironhide15$ Studio Series 86 Core Class Spike40$ Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Ransack and spare head ? never removed from cardboard

Wanted:



https://docs.google.com/document/d/1...it?usp=sharing



My Feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=Alliniere __________________Wanted:My Feedback:

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

