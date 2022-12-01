Unless otherwise noted, figures are loose and complete. Prices are in CAD, and do not include shipping. Open to negotiation, or trades.
Pick up available in the Okanagan.
Photos here, more on request: https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...So?usp=sharing
Right now, for trades, I am looking for BW masterpieces Cheetor, Shadow panther, Tigatron, Megatron, Blackarachnia (authentic only) and Transart BW products. I am also looking for Behold! Galvatron with accessory pack for Haslab Unicron, 2 bumblebee guns from the Siege Centurion Drone Weapons accessory Pack, and 1 Megatron Flail weapon from the Siege Centurion Drone Weapons Accessory Pack, but check my wishlist in my description, to see what else I might be looking for.
Beast Wars
110$ Ultra Optimus Primal - Stress marks on 1 missile
SOLD Ultra Megatron -Reissue, helmet painted silver to resemble original figure
45$ Cheetor - Green eyes
35$ Tigatron - Reissue
30$ Rattrap
65$ Terrorsaur
70$ Dinobot
70$ Waspinator
65$ Inferno
95$ 10th anniversary Tarantulas - Missile string cut, Predacon symbol removed, see photos.
80$ Scorponok - Cyberbee spring mechanism broken, see photos
40$ Transmetal Cheetor
60$ Transmetal Tarantulas
65$ Transmetal Optimus Primal
SOLD Transmetal Megatron with Unicron.com golden discs and reader - This figure is notoriously fragile. While my copy was transformed without issue, be careful, I am not responsible for your breakage.
30$ Transmetal Rattrap -Significant flaking and chrome scratches
90$ Transmetal Rampage - Robot mode head damaged
130$ Transmetal Depthcharge
135$ Transmetal Optimal Optimus - minor chip in 5mm port on left shoulder cannon
50$ Fuzor Quickstrike - Extra snake arm pieces.
80$ Fuzor Silverbolt
60$ Transmetal 2 Cheetor
20$ Transmetal 2 Dinobot (off-white version, robot feet cables damaged, some chrome flaking)
200$ Transmetal 2 Tigerhawk -mild yellowing
80$ Transmetal 2 Megatron - hip piece is cracked, See photos, be very gentle.
285$ 10th anniversary Transmutate build-a-figure
185$ Beast Machines Primal Prime - No Missiles
25$ Power of the Primes Evolution Optimus Prime- ORION PAX ONLY with small gun, autobot sticker removed.
100$ Titans Return Overlord
35$ Siege Hound
35$ Siege Fan Vote 3-pack Hologram Mirage
SOLD- Siege Frenzy and Rumble
45$ Earthrise Autobot Alliance Ironhide
15$ Studio Series 86 Core Class Spike
40$ Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Ransack and spare head ? never removed from cardboard